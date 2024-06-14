RSS has right to pull up BJP: Maharashtra minister

MUMBAI: Days after the RSS talked tough over the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll performance, Maharashtra BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said on Thursday that the RSS being their parent body has the right give critical assessments to the BJP for course correction.

A write-up in RSS mouthpiece Organiser criticised the BJP for allying with Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader, saying the alliance devalued the “brand value” of the BJP. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also criticised the BJP-led Centre for its inaction in Manipur and arrogance of the party leaders.

“We take RSS advice like each parent gives to their children. If children make some mistake, the parents do scold and give suggestions that does not mean parents are against the children. RSS has full right to scold and speak their mind on any issue,” said Patil.

The minister said they follow the advice of the RSS like obedient children. “We do not like arrogant children disobey parents’ advice and ask questions. RSS has full right and authority to correct our mistakes,” the BJP leader said. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said BJP has not lost badly in Maharashtra like it did in UP.