Suspense looms as NDA allies hopeful of securing LS Speaker post; elections on June 26

NEW DELHI: After the formation of the NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Modi, all eyes are now set on the impending decision of who will assume the prestigious role of Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha.

With the NDA assuming power for a third consecutive term with a strength of 292 MPs against the Opposition’s 232 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament, the election of the LS speaker has assumed a major political significance in the present set of NDA’s coalition politics.

The NDA government, comprising a coalition of parties including key allies- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) with17 and 16 Lok Sabha MPs respectively, is in the midst of a fervent internal debate regarding the choice of the Speaker.

While the BJP, as the main ally of the NDA, is reluctant to leave this post to any of NDA ally because of having a bigger strength of 240 MPs in the House.

Sources in BJP hinted that a strong possibility of continuation of incumbent Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, who has been elected to this house from the Kota LS seat in Rajasthan, can not be ruled out.

“There are indications suggesting that Birla may be poised for a second term in this constitutional role, owing to his commendable performance and experiences of running the House in the last term of LS," a senior BJP functionary in know of the development taking place hinted on Wednesday.

However, opposition parties have raised concerns, particularly by suggestions the two key allies of NDA to stake their claim for the Speaker's position.

Amid all these persisting speculations, several names have emerged as potential contenders for the post of Lok Sabha speaker.

“They are Radha Mohan Singh and Daggubati Purandeshwari-both from BJP side. One of them would be the first choice in case of continuation of Om Birla is not agreed by all allies of NDA”, said a senior BJP leader.

Daggubati Purandeshwari is the LS MP of BJP from Rajahmundry LS seat in Andhra Pradesh and currently state president of AP unit of BJP. Her nomination to this post is likely to be accepted by TDP because of familiar relations with TDP chief and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The second name doing the round across the BJP circle for the LS speaker is Radha Mohan Singh, who is also MP BJP form East Champaran in Bihar and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Railways. He had also served as union minister in the NDA government. He is a 6-time MP and holds a big political stature.

“He enjoys cordial political rapport with almost all parties even from Opposition sides. His nomination for LS speaker is supposed to be of wider acceptance across the party lines”, remarked a BJP source.

