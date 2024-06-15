Arunachal: Tesam Pongte elected as new speaker, CM Khandu allocates portfolios

GUWAHATI: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was on Saturday unanimously elected as the speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

The 49-year-old, who had won the April 19 Assembly elections from the Changlang North constituency, served as deputy speaker in the last Assembly. Another BJP MLA, Kardo Nyigyor, was elected as deputy speaker.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and several ministers and MLAs congratulated both Pongte and Nyigyor.

“…Your experience and dedication will surely guide us towards a more robust legislative framework. Best wishes for your tenure,” Khandu wrote on X congratulating Pongte.

He said Nyigyor’s dedication and commitment to public service continued to inspire them all.

After his swearing-in, Pongte said he would try to run the House without any prejudice and uphold its dignity. He also said that he would give equal opportunities to the members of the House.