Arunachal: Tesam Pongte elected as new speaker, CM Khandu allocates portfolios

GUWAHATI: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was on Saturday unanimously elected as the speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.
The 49-year-old, who had won the April 19 Assembly elections from the Changlang North constituency, served as deputy speaker in the last Assembly. Another BJP MLA, Kardo Nyigyor, was elected as deputy speaker.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu and several ministers and MLAs congratulated both Pongte and Nyigyor.
“…Your experience and dedication will surely guide us towards a more robust legislative framework. Best wishes for your tenure,” Khandu wrote on X congratulating Pongte.
He said Nyigyor’s dedication and commitment to public service continued to inspire them all.
After his swearing-in, Pongte said he would try to run the House without any prejudice and uphold its dignity. He also said that he would give equal opportunities to the members of the House.
Earlier in the day, the newly-elected members were administered oath by pro-tem Speaker Ninong Ering.
The BJP had won 46 of the 60 seats, 10 of them uncontested, in the Assembly elections. In 2019, it had bagged 41 seats.
Meanwhile, Khandu on Saturday allocated the ministerial portfolios. He allocated the key portfolio of Finance to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Another key portfolio, Home, went to senior minister Mama Natung.
Pasang Dorjee Sona, who served as speaker in the previous Assembly, is now the minister of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Libraries departments.
Khandu said the state government would focus on the principles of ‘speed, scale, scope and standards’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighted by Governor Lt Gen (retired) KT Parnaik, to enhance the state’s productivity, improve the quality of local products and ensure that development in the state is sustainable and inclusive.
This is the third straight term of Khandu-led BJP government.