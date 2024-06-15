Chhattisgarh arson: Collector, SP suspended, judicial panel formed for probe

RAIPUR: The Vishnu Deo Sai government has established a one-member judicial commission to probe the vandalisation of the Satnami community’s religious symbol ‘Jaitkhamb’ at Amar Gufa near Giroudpuri Dham in Baloda Bazar on May 15-16.

This incident has deeply angered the Satnami community, leading to a violent protest on June 10, during which a frenzied mob set fire to government buildings at the Baloda Bazar collectorate premises.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the state government suspended Baloda Bazar collector KL Chouhan and district police chief Sadanand Kumar for alleged negligence in handling the crisis.

While Chauhan is a state cadre service officer who was awarded IAS in 2009, Kumar is a 2010-batch IPS officer. Both have been suspended with immediate effect.

Retired High Court judge Justice C.B. Bajpai will head the one-man judicial commission, tasked with submitting a report within three months. The commission’s terms include investigating the vandalization, identifying reasons and responsible parties, examining related incidents, recommending preventive measures, and highlighting other pertinent issues.

Earlier, State Home Minister Vijay Sharma announced a judicial inquiry into the Jaitkhamb desecration by anti-social elements. However, the announcement did not pacify the Satnamis, a Scheduled Caste community in the state.

Last Monday, during the violent protest, government buildings and public properties at the Baloda Bazar collectorate premises were set ablaze. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress formed a seven-member fact-finding committee comprising senior party leaders, who visited Baloda Bazar on Friday.