Congress, SP to fight bypolls in alliance

LUCKNOW: After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election, Uttar Pradesh is preparing for another electoral battle with nine MLAs from the state reaching Parliament, necessitating bypoll in their respective assembly segments, setting the stage for another round of a bipolar NDA vs INDIA bloc contest in the state.

Buoyed by their performance in the recent polls, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have hinted at continuing their alliance in the upcoming bypolls to nine assembly seats, of which four each have been vacated by the BJP and SP MLAs and one by the RLD MLA.

Though none of the two opposition partners have come out clearly on the seat-sharing as the Congress has no stakes in the bypoll, UPCC chief Ajai Rai confirmed that the tie-up would continue and that there could be seat-sharing discussions as well.