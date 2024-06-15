Dera chief moves HC seeking parole

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for a 21-day furlough. In February, the HC instructed the Haryana Government not to grant further parole to Singh without its permission.

He approached the HC seeking a 21-day furlough, requesting directions to consider and decide on the application by the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoner (Temporary Release) Act, 2022. He mentioned that an earlier furlough application was made but has not been considered due to a stay order issued on February 29.

He is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak. The Dera chief was granted a 50-day parole on January 19.

Singh highlighted several welfare activities conducted by his sect, stating that his presence is necessary to motivate these efforts. In February, the High Court had directed the Haryana Government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission, during a hearing of a petition by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee challenging the temporary release granted to him.