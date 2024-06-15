Elderly financially insecure, forced to do chores, take care of grandkids: Survey

NEW DELHI: A HelpAge India survey released on Friday revealed concerning trends among the elderly population in India. According to the survey, 61% of elders are occupied with caring for their grandchildren, while more than one-third engage in regular household tasks such as cooking and shopping.

Financial insecurity is prevalent among 65% of elders, with only 31% having access to health insurance through the government’s PMJAY scheme; a mere 3% have commercial health insurance.

The survey highlighted elder abuse as a major issue, with 7% of respondents admitting to being victims, while 5% declined to respond, a silence that spoke volumes. The majority of abuse (42%) was from sons, followed by daughters-in-law (28%).