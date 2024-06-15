Forest fires take a toll on popular tourist hotspots of Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Forest fires in Uttarakhand have dealt a significant blow to the state’s tourism, especially impacting popular destinations like Kausani, Almora, Binsar, and Kasar Devi.

Nearly 60 percent of tourists have cancelled their bookings due to the devastating fire incidents in these picturesque locations, which are favoured by domestic travellers. However, despite these setbacks, the religious pilgrimage of Chardham Yatra remains unaffected by the reports of forest fires.

In the forests near Kausani, a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, engulfing the surrounding area in flames. Bablu Negi, President of the Kausani Hotel Association, expressed frustration over the delayed response from authorities despite alerts being raised promptly.