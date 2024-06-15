Jammu terror attacks: Forces’ hunt for militants continues for fourth day

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday continued search operations in four districts of Jammu region to track down militants involved in the recent terror attacks.

“Search operations are going in the forest area of Reasi and adjoining Arnas areas after the June 9 militant attack on a pilgrim bus at Kanda area of Pouni in Reasi district,” a security official said.

Due to firing by the militants, the driver lost control and the bus fell into a gorge, killing nine people and injuring 43 others.

“The security men are using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to track down the movement of militants involved in the June 9 attack,” said an official, adding that about 50 people have been detained for questioning.

“However, the hiding militants are yet to be traced. We suspect that 3-4 militants are on the run,” the official said.

The army, police and CRPF personnel are also engaged in search operations in dense forests at two locations in Doda district after militant attacks in which seven security men were injured. “The search operation was launched on Thursday after locals suspected presence of two more militants after the killing of two militants in a village near Hira Nagar on June 12,” a security official said.

The security men are also searching the Nowshera area of the border district of Rajouri after some locals noticed suspected movement of two militants a few days ago. “In all the places where operations are going on, no contact has been established with the militants. But search operations are going on,” the security official said

Police have released the sketch of a militant involved in the attack on the bus in Reasi and announced a reward of `20 lakh for information about the militant.

Police have also released sketches of four militants involved in two attacks in Doda and announced a reward of `20 lakh on each for information leading to their arrest.