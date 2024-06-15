Kshatriyas’ ire: Rupala says ‘no reason’ for missing berth

AHMEDABAD: Days after being dropped from the Union cabinet, Rajkot BJP MP Parshottam Rupala on Friday said there are no specific reasons for him not being given a ministerial post.

Rupala, who had stirred a hornet’s nest with his alleged derogatory comments on the Kshatriya community during the Gujarat Lok Sabha polls, made the statement during a media interaction -- first after the oath taking ceremony of the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

“There are no specific reasons for giving or not giving a ministerial position; it is the prerogative of the party and the Prime Minister. Whatever decision they have taken is right,” he said amid ongoing debates surrounding his removal due to the Kshatriya movement. “All the decisions made regarding my position, including this one, have been welcomed by me,” he added.

In the wake of his alleged derogatory remarks, Rupala faced widespread protests from the community demanding his replacement as the Rajkot candidate. A seasoned politician with three terms in the Rajya Sabha, Rupala served in various ministerial roles.