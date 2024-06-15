Lucknow Diary | Blame game on in BJP over internal sabotage

Blame game on in BJP over internal sabotage

After dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leaders got into blame-game claiming “internal sabotage” behind some of the prominent faces such as former Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan who lost his bastion of Muzaffarnagar in western region. Baliyan locked horns with Sangeet Som, the former BJP MLA from Sardhana, accusing him of colluding with rivals to ensure his defeat. Baliyan, a jat, also accused Sangeet Som of fomenting trouble in western UP by facilitating Rajput panchayats giving voice to Rajput unrest which not only hurt BJP prospects in Muzaffarnagar but also in Kairana and Saharanpur.

Dynasty politics: UP to get a new LoP

With SP chief Akhilesh Yadav relinquishing Karhal Assembly seat to retain Kannauj, the post of Leader of Opposition in UP assembly is vacant. Now, the main opposition SP is looking for a party leader who can be as vociferous as Akhilesh to further the SP agenda. The strongest name is that of SP MLA from Jaswantnagar and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, who has held the post earlier also. Akhilesh, in order to escape the allegation of dynasty politics, may opt for a leader who suits his PDA plank as well keeping the prospects of 2027 Assembly elections in mind.

Robbers who use booty for pilgrimage, bhandaras

Lucknow police nabbed three robbers, all in their early 20s, who used part of booty to fund their pilgrimages and to organize bhandaras (charity feasts). The lynchpin, Umesh Sahu, owned a small hardware shop while Rohit Kumar and Sumit Maurya assisted him. The police records said that the gang targeted two women and decamped with their belongings. They admitted to their crime claiming that they began to target people when they wanted to go on a pilgrimage but didn’t have enough resources. “They wanted to go on a pilgrimage but lacked the funds. To fulfil that desire, they committed robberies,” said the police.

