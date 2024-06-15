Navy emerging as new powerful force: Rajnath on visit to Eastern Command

NEW DELHI: Amid New Delhi’s emphasis on the growing salience of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the defence calculus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC). This was his first visit during his second tenure.

The ENC safeguards the country’s interests in the geopolitically strategic eastern seaboard and beyond.

Rajnath emphasised that the focus will be on further strengthening maritime security and making the presence of India’s naval power in IOR more effective and robust.

“The Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger, given a growing industrial infrastructure. Our shipyards are expanding, aircraft carriers are increasing, and our Navy is emerging as a new powerful force. We will give momentum to our efforts in the second tenure as well. Be it the Himalayas or the Indian Ocean, our priority will be to continuously strengthen the security on our borders,” he said.