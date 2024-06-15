Navy emerging as new powerful force: Rajnath on visit to Eastern Command

NEW DELHI: Amid New Delhi’s emphasis on the growing salience of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the defence calculus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC). This was his first visit during his second tenure.
The ENC safeguards the country’s interests in the geopolitically strategic eastern seaboard and beyond.
Rajnath emphasised that the focus will be on further strengthening maritime security and making the presence of India’s naval power in IOR more effective and robust.
“The Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger, given a growing industrial infrastructure. Our shipyards are expanding, aircraft carriers are increasing, and our Navy is emerging as a new powerful force. We will give momentum to our efforts in the second tenure as well. Be it the Himalayas or the Indian Ocean, our priority will be to continuously strengthen the security on our borders,” he said.
Rajnath said the government’s focus on land borders and maritime security has a broader vision -- to bind the northern and southern parts of the nation in one thread.
He said the government paid full attention to the Navy and maritime security.
Interacting with the officers and sailors of the Eastern Fleet, Rajnath commended the Navy for being operationally ready, and emerging as the first responder in the IOR. “Our Navy ensures that no nation suppresses another in the Indo-Pacific region or endangers its strategic autonomy on the basis of economic strength or military power,” he said.
“This is in line with the PM’s vision of security and growth for all wherein our friendly countries remain safe and move forward together on the path of mutual progress,” he said.
Rajnath Singh credited the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role in the country’s growth and raising its stature internationally. He made special mention of the Navy’s daring rescue operation in the Arabian Sea in March 2024, when it freed 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates.