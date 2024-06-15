Nitish brought shame to Bihar when he touched feet of Modi: Prashant Kishor

BHAGALPUR: Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with having "touched the feet" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his own continuance in power.

Kishor, who has been running the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, was addressing a public meeting in Bhagalpur on Friday.

"People ask me why I am now criticising Nitish Kumar, having worked with him in the past. He was a different man back then. His conscience had not been put up for sale," said Kishor, who had managed the JD (U) president's election campaign in 2015 and formally joined the party two years later.

"The leader of a state is the pride of its people. But Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched the feet of Modi," he alleged, referring to the NDA meeting in Delhi last week.