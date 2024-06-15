Not Ajit factor, BJP’s ‘400 paar’ led to LS defeat, says Bhujbal

In a write-up in RSS mouthpiece Organiser, Sangh ideologue Ratan Sharda said the tie-up with the Ajit-led NCP diminished the “brand value” of the BJP, which led to the ruling alliance’s poll drubbing. Ajit refused to comment on the article.

NCP minister Hasan Mushriff said RSS-BJP should not put the blame on Ajit for the poll debacle. “By blaming each other will not solve the problem. Passing on the buck should not happen if we are in an alliance,” Mushruff said.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said the blame game shows that the BJP wants to ditch Ajit ahead of state assembly elections. “There is a systematic campaign against Ajit Pawar by RSS-BJP and its eco system. BJP and Shinde-led Sena leaders were absent when Sunetra Pawar (Ajit’s wife) filed her nomination for Rajya Sabha polls. It shows that BJP is trying to distance itself from Ajit,” the MLA said.