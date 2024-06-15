PM Modi, Japanese PM Kishida agree to advance infrastructure, cultural ties

BARI (Italy): Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as he met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Italy where the two leaders expressed a wish to advance bilateral ties across various sectors.

The Prime Minister, who was on a day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy on Friday to address the Outreach session on day two of the three-day G7 Summit, met Kishida after addressing the multilateral gathering on the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

"Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Modi said in a social media statement following his talks with Kishida.

His comments came amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.

"Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. We also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages," he said.

In a readout of the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Prime Minister thanked the Japanese counterpart for his congratulatory wishes on his re-election and affirmed that bilateral ties will continue to receive priority in his third term.