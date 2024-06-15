Punjab man, sole breadwinner of family, killed in Kuwait fire

CHANDIGARH: Himat Rai (62) from Salempur village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, was among those killed in a fire at Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “Officials and two relatives went to Delhi to receive Rai’s body from the airport on Friday evening. Every assistance will be provided to Rai’s family as directed by the government. His cremation would take place on Saturday.”

Rai was working as a foreman in a firm in Kuwait for last 30 years and last spoke to his family on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Sarbjit Kaur, two married daughters Amandeep Kaur (35) and Sumandeep Kaur (32), and 16-year-old son Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep on Thursday received a call from one of Rai’s colleagues informing him of his father’s death. “We could not believe the news and immediately contacted a relative working in the same company. The relative informed us that my father had been admitted to a hospital, but he later confirmed his death,” he said.