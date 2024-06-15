Punjab man, sole breadwinner of family, killed in Kuwait fire

CHANDIGARH: Himat Rai (62) from Salempur village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, was among those killed in a fire at Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “Officials and two relatives went to Delhi to receive Rai’s body from the airport on Friday evening. Every assistance will be provided to Rai’s family as directed by the government. His cremation would take place on Saturday.”
Rai was working as a foreman in a firm in Kuwait for last 30 years and last spoke to his family on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Sarbjit Kaur, two married daughters Amandeep Kaur (35) and Sumandeep Kaur (32), and 16-year-old son Arshdeep Singh.
Arshdeep on Thursday received a call from one of Rai’s colleagues informing him of his father’s death. “We could not believe the news and immediately contacted a relative working in the same company. The relative informed us that my father had been admitted to a hospital, but he later confirmed his death,” he said.
Rai had come home last year and stayed for around two months before returning to Kuwait. “My husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. He left India about 30 years ago and joined NBTC firm in Kuwait. He never discussed his earnings with us but always provided whatever money we needed,” Sarbjit Kaur said.
Sarabjit said they had no information about any assistance being provided to the victims’ families. “We remain hopeful that the government and the company in Kuwait will provide help,” she said.
Rai’s younger daughter Sumandeep Kaur said the area where her father lived was cramped. “My father said that the living conditions in the building in Kuwait were fine, but recently, rooms in the building had been partitioned, making it cramped. Some 195 people lived in the building,” she said.