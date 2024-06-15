Rajasthan govt to withdraw Religious Freedom Bill of 2008, aims to stop 'Love Jihad'

JAIPUR: In a controversial move, aimed at curbing alleged cases of ‘Love Jihad’ and religious conversion, the BJP government in Rajasthan is planning to bring in a fresh piece of legislation. Led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, the state government has decided to withdraw the Rajasthan Religious Freedom Bill of 2008.

This bill was passed 16 years ago during the first tenure of former CM Vasundhara Raje’s government but despite being passed by the state assembly, it did not receive the President's approval and therefore never became law.

Now, in a move inspired by its Hindutva ideology, the Bhajan Lal government is all set to not only scrap Raje’s Anti-Conversion bill but to replace it with a far stronger piece of legislation that claims to curb cases of religious conversion, including those related to 'Love Jihad' raked up by Hindutva forces across the country in recent years.

The 2008 bill passed by the Vasundhara dispensation, required individuals to obtain the approval of the district collector before converting to another religion and prescribed a five-year prison sentence for those found guilty of unlawful conversions. That bill had provoked quite a controversy in Rajasthan but was ultimately passed in the state assembly where the BJP had a decisive majority.

The Home Department of Rajasthan has initiated the process to withdraw the bill, claiming thart there are an increasing number of cases of religious conversions in the state. The Bhajan government intends to introduce a new bill to address this issue more effectively. Sources in the Home Department have revealed that the existing bill could not be enacted into law and that in turn has prompted the need for its withdrawal.