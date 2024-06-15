Tempo traveller with over 20 passengers falls into gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, 12 dead

In a tragic incident, twelve people lost their lives and ten others were injured when a tempo traveler plunged into a deep gorge on the Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The accident occurred as the vehicle was en route to Chopta, a popular tourist destination.

News agency ANI reported that SDRF and police teams are conducting rescue operations.

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Very sad news was received about a tempo traveler accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured."

(This is a breaking news story more updates to follow)