'The fight has just begun,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha elections is only a beginning.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, in the presence of MVA leaders including Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar, and Prithviraj Chavan, affirmed that the fight has just begun, referring to the elections to the Maharashtra state assembly to be held this year and also elections to other states.

"Now, this is not Modi sarkar but NDA government. Let's us see how long it sustains," he said.

In May this year, Uddhav Thackeray had asserted that even if the BJP opens the door for him, he will not go back to his former ally, accusing the saffron party of sinking his government in 2022 through ‘treachery’.