15 houses in two Madhya Pradesh districts demolished over allegations of cow slaughter, illegal beef trade

The first of the two major crackdowns took place in the Bhainswahi village of Mandla district on Saturday. The village is home to around 25 minority community families and is linked to alleged incidents of cow slaughter over the past four years.

Acting on this information and a tip-off that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter, police forces raided the village. However, most families had fled the village by the time the raid took place.

One man, identified as Wahid Qureshi, originally from Damoh district of the Bundelkhand region, was detained and questioned. Following his interrogation, officials reportedly seized beef from the refrigerator in his house. Subsequent checks of other houses revealed more refrigerators containing beef, as well as substantial quantities of cooked beef biryani.

Additionally, the remains of cattle, including hides, fat, skin, and bones, were discovered in many houses, including underground spaces. Sharp-edged, large knives suspected to have been used for slaughtering cows were also seized.

“Around 150 cattle, including young calves, were found tied to the backyards of the houses, possibly for slaughter ahead of the coming festival. Pick-up vehicles bearing registration numbers from the adjoining Balaghat district have also been seized. The raid led the teams to around 100 kg of beef. The local government’s veterinary specialists have confirmed the seized meat to be beef, and we are also sending samples of the seized meat for further scientific analysis to Hyderabad,” Mandla district police superintendent Rajat Sakhlecha told TNIE on Sunday.

Continuing their actions in the case, the local administration demolished 11 houses belonging to both the arrested man and the absconding individuals. These houses were allegedly built illegally on government land.