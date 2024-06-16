Houses of 'illegal beef traders' demolished in Madhya Pradesh

Bull dozers are out in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla as 11 houses belonging to the minority community were demolished after alleged "illegal beef trade" came to light, reports said.
The authorities have recovered 150 cows and beef from the houses.
The police claimed the demolition was part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state.
Police also said that the houses were built on government land.
The action was taken based on a tip-off that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter.
An FIR has been registered and further investigations are on.