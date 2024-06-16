Nation

Houses of 'illegal beef traders' demolished in Madhya Pradesh

The authorities have recovered 150 cows and beef from the houses.
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Photo | PTI)
Online Desk

Bull dozers are out in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla as 11 houses belonging to the minority community were demolished after alleged "illegal beef trade" came to light, reports said.

The police claimed the demolition was part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state.

Police also said that the houses were built on government land.

The action was taken based on a tip-off that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are on.

Madhya Pradesh
Mandla
illegal beef trade

