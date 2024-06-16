Elon Musk for eliminating EVMs, they're 'black box' says Rahul; Rajeev Chandrasekhar disagrees

The scepticism over the infallibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is widespread. Now, Tesla chief Elon Musk has come out against the use of EVMs.
He has cited concerns about their potential vulnerabilities to hacking. His remarks, according to NDTV, come amidst growing debates over the security of EVMs worldwide, especially following allegations of irregularities in Puerto Rico's recent primary elections.
However, unsurprisingly, former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has dismissed Musk's comments as "a huge sweeping generalization statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong."
Elon Musk's view may apply to US n other places - where they use regular compute platforms to build Internet connected Voting machines, he said.
But Indian EVMs, he went on to claim, are "custom designed, secure and isolated from any network or media - No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet. ie there is no way in. Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed."
"Electronic voting machines can be architected and built right as India has done. We wud be happy to run a tutorial Elon," he signed off in a message posted on platform X.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to platform X to respond to Elon Musk. "EVMs in India are a 'black box', and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them." he said.
"Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process," Rahul further said and added, "Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability."