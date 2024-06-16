Nearly 60 children rescued from liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday, a release stated.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo was quoted as saying by The Hindu that a team from the Commission inspected the premises of Som Distilleries and found that it had employed child labour.