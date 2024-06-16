Nearly 60 children rescued from liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh

Nearly 60 children, including girls, were rescued from a liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The children were reportedly working in the factory and the skin on their hands were found to be burnt due to exposure to chemicals.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday, a release stated.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo was quoted as saying by The Hindu that a team from the Commission inspected the premises of Som Distilleries and found that it had employed child labour.