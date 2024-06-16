No action yet on pharma firm selling homoeopathic drug named ‘insulin’

NEW DELHI: Despite clear directions from India’s drug regulator, the Ayush Ministry and the Rajasthan government have yet to act against a pharma company selling a homoeopathic medicine named ‘insulin’.

The Rajasthan-based company was found to be selling a homoeopathic tablet named ‘insulin,’ which has nothing to do with the actual insulin that controls diabetes.

Kerala-based RTI activist Dr KV Babu first flagged the issue in January. He wrote to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) about how it could confuse diabetic patients into stopping the actual insulin and switching over to the homeopathic drug, thinking they are the same.

According to Babu, despite clear directions from the DCGI to take action, the Ayush Ministry and the Rajasthan government have been sitting over the matter for the last few months.

“My complaints regarding the insulin tablets, which the DCGI found as illegal labelling and violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, have been pending for five months with the DCGI, four months with the Ayush ministry, and three months with the Rajasthan Homeopathy Director. But no action has been taken yet,” said Babu, who is also a central working committee member of the Indian Medical Association.

He said the pharma company, instead of addressing the issue of illegal labelling, has claimed that it is a ‘licensed drug’ by the licensing authority of Rajasthan.

“My contention is not whether it is licensed or not. If the labelling was allowed erroneously by the State Licensing Authority of Rajasthan, it is their responsibility to rectify it,” Babu told this newspaper.