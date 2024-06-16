Protests erupt in Chhattisgarh over alleged mob lynching of two men transporting cattle, investigation delays

RAIPUR: A prominent civil society group—'Chhattisgarh Nagrik Samaj' held a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowk near Raipur collectorate expressing serious concern over the alleged mob lynching incident that occurred on June 7 at Arang, 40 km from Raipur and the "lack of transparency" in the investigation.

Two youths Chand Miyan (24) and Guddu Khan (35) both residents of Saharanpur (UP) were killed during the wee hours when they were on their way to Odisha’s Sambalpur market from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh transporting buffaloes on a truck.

A third person, Saddam Qureshi with critical injuries has been admitted to the hospital in Raipur. He is still not in a position to give a statement.

Citing the incident as “shocking”, the members of Chhattisgarh Nagrik Samaj, an umbrella organisation representing social activists, various communities and senior citizens, said that even after nine days a 14-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to arrest anyone and traced vital clues in the incident.

“Deaths of two Muslim youths after a scuffle occurred under very suspicious circumstances. Many believe the SIT probe into the brutal incident is not transparent. Such a premeditated plan killing two youths never happened in Chhattisgarh. The administration evidently lacks willpower owing to some outside interference. So, we have submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting for issuing a directive to ensure a transparent investigation led by a capable upright officer,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, co-convener of the Chhattisgarh Nagrik Samaj.