Bengal train mishap: 9 dead as Kanchanjunga Express rams into goods train

KOLKATA: At least nine people died, and many sustained injuries after the Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri.

The incident occurred around 9 am near Rangapani, close to the New Jalpaiguri station. The Kanchanjunga Express was en route from Agartala to Sealdah when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Express train collided with goods train which resulted in such an accident .

The rescue teams are adopting the manual process of bringing the mangled compartments back into position to locate more trapped passengers.

“We are avoiding the use of gas cutters right now as we fear that more people might be trapped inside the mangled compartments. Use of gas cutters might endanger their lives. Since we are still adopting the manual process, the rescue process is slow. Rainfall is adding further difficulty,” said an official of the state Disaster Management Department, present at the spot.