Bhopal Diary | Congress deputes Digvijaya Singh’s son in Budhni

Congress deputes Digvijaya Singh’s son in Budhni

In 2003, the then CM Digvijaya Singh retained his home assembly seat Raghogarh for the fourth time, defeating BJP’s then Vidisha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan by 21,000-plus votes. It remains the only major poll defeat for Chouhan till date. Two decades later, the Congress has appointed Singh’s third-time Raghogarh MLA son Jaivardhan Singh as in-charge of affairs to win back Chouhan’s pocket-borough Budhni assembly seat, which will fall vacant after the newly sworn in agriculture minister quits from the Vidhan Sabha. Budhni, which has been won by Chouhan six times, was last won by the Congress in 1998.

Who’ll succeed Scindia in Rajya Sabha?

With one RS seat from the state falling vacant after the 5.40 lakh votes-won by union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna LS seat, it now remains to be seen who’ll be sent by the ruling party to the upper house of the parliament for the next two years. In case the party prefers to send someone from MP’s politics, then Dr KP Yadav (who defeated Scindia in 2019 LS polls, but was denied the party ticket from Guna seat in 2024) remains a strong prospect. Known to spring surprises, the BJP leadership may well opt for any of the new union ministers for being sent to Rajya Sabha.

UP to release water to fix crisis in MP’s Tikamgarh

While the AAP government requests the BJP regimes in UP and Haryana to release additional water for a month to help Delhi to deal with deepening water crisis, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP has agreed to MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s request to supply water from the Jamrar Dam for addressing deepening drinking water crisis of MP’s Tikamgarh. In a letter on June 12, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has informed his MP counterpart that he will be releasing 0.72 million cubic meters (MCM) water in June from Jamrar Dam in order to address Madya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh’s drinking water woes that has plagued the city.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com