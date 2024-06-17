Disaster management introduced in UGC-NET in December this year

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced disaster management as a subject in the UGC-NET 2024 December exam.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET twice yearly, in June and December.

UGC secretary Prof Manish R Joshi, in a public notice on June 13, said, “Based on the expert committee’s recommendations, the commission, in its 580th meeting held on May 15, 2024, has decided to add Disaster Management as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.”

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET) is a standardised test for determining the eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, as well as for awarding a Junior Research Fellowship or both.