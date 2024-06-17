Disaster management introduced in UGC-NET in December this year

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced disaster management as a subject in the UGC-NET 2024 December exam.
The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET twice yearly, in June and December.
UGC secretary Prof Manish R Joshi, in a public notice on June 13, said, “Based on the expert committee’s recommendations, the commission, in its 580th meeting held on May 15, 2024, has decided to add Disaster Management as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.”
The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET) is a standardised test for determining the eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, as well as for awarding a Junior Research Fellowship or both.
The syllabus of the disaster management subject includes its introduction; research methodology, legal framework, policies and governance; society; development and disasters; community-based disaster risk reduction and disaster management; health and disasters; environment, ecology and climate change aspects; remote sensing and geographic information system; information and communications technology and other emerging technologies and emergency response and management.
Exam time
The NTA has released the UGC-NET June 2024 exam admit cards. The three-hour exam will be held on June 18 in two shifts: test for 42 subjects will be conducted between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, and the test for 41 subjects will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.