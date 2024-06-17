'EVM tampering' claims: Anil Parab says case to be filed against Waikar

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Ravindra Waikar should be stopped from taking oath as the Lok Sabha member.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut, according to the PTI, said, "Waikar's electoral victory is under suspicion, and a complaint has already been filed at the Vanrai police station in Mumbai. Due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the poll outcome, Waikar should be prevented from taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha."

"It would be a true display of democracy if he is stopped from being a Lok Sabha member until the investigation is concluded," he added.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case against Mangesh Pandilkar, the brother-in-law of Waikar, for allegedly using the mobile phone "connected" to an electronic voting machine leading to allegations of EVM tampering.

Waikar defeated Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray by 48 votes on June 4.

(With inputs from ENS)