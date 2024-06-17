It’s for parties to decide new Speaker, I have no role in it, says Om Birla

NEW DELHI: While all eyes are on the crucial election to select the new Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26, outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said he has no role in the decision and it was for the political parties to decide on the new Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

“All these decisions are taken by political parties. These decisions cannot be taken by me,” said Birla. The first session of Parliament will be held from June 24 to July 4.

The election of the Speaker is seen as the first test of the NDA government after the BJP fell short of securing a majority mark of 272 seats to form the government. While speculation is rife that the BJP may keep the post for the party considering the crucial role of the Speaker, its key allies TDP and JD(U) also don’t seem to be on the same page.