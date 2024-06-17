Jammu forests new terror hubs

SRINAGAR: Militants have been making concerted efforts from the last few years to shift their sphere of influence and activities beyond Kashmir to Jammu region. At least 65 persons, including 36 security men and 19 civilians have been killed in militant attacks and encounters in the Jammu region in last two and a half years.

The four militant attacks including attack on a pilgrim bus within span of four days in Jammu region last week is not a new phenomenon.

The militants have been making concerted effort to shift militancy beyond Kashmir and increase their sphere of influence in Jammu region comprising 10 districts.

They have carried out a series of attacks on security forces, especially the army in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. After carrying out the attacks and causing casualties among the security force personnel, the militants take refuge in the dense forest areas.