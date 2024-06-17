Leopard count dips amid rising cases of human-wildlife conflicts in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The number of leopards in Uttarakhand has come down to 2,276, which is 652 less than that of last year, according to Wildlife Institute of India data. The leopard count in the hill state stood at 3,115 in 2018 and the numbers declined to 2,928 in 2022.

Forest fires are a significant factor contributing to the diminishing population of leopards, as tigers tend to inhabit dense forests, leaving leopards to hunt in settlements near forested areas. The forests in Uttarakhand that leopards inhabit have been increasingly impacted by fires.

Wildlife experts say the forests of Uttarakhand are a safe natural habitat for leopards. However, with increasing leopard activity near human settlements, there is a rise in human-wildlife conflicts. The primary reasons for this are forest fires and a shortage of food for the leopards.