NCERT working as RSS arm, assaulting constitution: Jairam Ramesh

"However it is true that the NCERT is no longer a professional institution. It has just been revealed that its revised Class XI political science textbook criticises the idea of secularism as well as what it considers policies of political parties in this regard."NCERT's objective is to produce textbooks, not political pamphlets and propaganda," the Congress leader said.

NCERT is mounting an assault on our country's Constitution in whose Preamble secularism features explicitly as a foundational pillar of the Indian republic. Various Supreme Court judgments have held secularism to be an essential part of the basic structure of the Constitution," he said.

Ramesh said that the NCERT needs to remind itself that it is the National Council for Educational Research and Training, "not the Nagpur or Narendra Council for Educational Research and Training.

All of its textbooks are now of dubious quality vastly different from those that shaped me in school," the Congress general secretary alleged.