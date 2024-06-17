Plan to relocate tigresses to Palamu reserve

RANCHI: To retain the four tigers which have migrated to Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), efforts are underway to relocate at least two tigresses and one tiger from another reserve.

Ahead of the move, the PTR is ensuring a prey-base for the big cats. PTR Director Kumar Ashutosh said all preparations are in place. Only the approval of the National Zoo Authority is awaited for shifting 350 animals to the Soft Release Centers (SRC) set up in the reserve.

Notably, the forest officials have set up four SRCs to ensure enough food for tigers, which will help them breed in the reserve. In these centres, animals are placed in pre-release cages placed close to the location where they will be released.

Each soft release centres at Baresadh, Lukaiya, Mundu and Dhardharia are spread over 10 hectares, which will provide an amicable atmosphere for the breeding of cheetals, which the tigers will prey on. “We have already obtained permission from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for shifting the cheetals, sambhars and deer and expect to get the same from National Zoo Authority soon. As soon as the animals are moved to SRCs, we will relocate at least two tigresses and one tiger with NTCA’s permission,” the Director said.