Sluggish monsoon leaves north and east India dry

NEW DELHI: Since the arrival of the southwest monsoon on May 30, major parts of the country have recorded deficient rainfall in the past two weeks, weather department data shows.

North and east India continues to reel under heatwaves with temperature ranging between 44-48 °C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of north India during the next three days.

During June 1-15, except the southern peninsula, the rest of the country experienced monsoon rainfall deficit ranging from -40% to -90%. Kerala, country’s monsoon gateway, has also been deficient in monsoon rain so far.

The Northeast is also facing severe deficient rain though the monsoon reached Kerala coast and the region at the same time after many years.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh has registered -80% deficient rainfall followed by Bihar (-71%), Jharkhand (-62%) and Odisha (-41%). In West Bengal (-17%) and Assam (-10%), rainfall is so far under the normal category.

In north, major deficient rainfall was reported from Punjab (-86%), Haryana (87%), western UP (-90%) and Rajasthan (63%). In central India, except Maharashtra, states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh saw deficient rainfall.