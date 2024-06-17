Sluggish monsoon leaves north and east India dry

NEW DELHI: Since the arrival of the southwest monsoon on May 30, major parts of the country have recorded deficient rainfall in the past two weeks, weather department data shows.
North and east India continues to reel under heatwaves with temperature ranging between 44-48 °C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of north India during the next three days.
During June 1-15, except the southern peninsula, the rest of the country experienced monsoon rainfall deficit ranging from -40% to -90%. Kerala, country’s monsoon gateway, has also been deficient in monsoon rain so far.
The Northeast is also facing severe deficient rain though the monsoon reached Kerala coast and the region at the same time after many years.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh has registered -80% deficient rainfall followed by Bihar (-71%), Jharkhand (-62%) and Odisha (-41%). In West Bengal (-17%) and Assam (-10%), rainfall is so far under the normal category.
In north, major deficient rainfall was reported from Punjab (-86%), Haryana (87%), western UP (-90%) and Rajasthan (63%). In central India, except Maharashtra, states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh saw deficient rainfall.
In southern India, except Kerala, other states, such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, received normal to above normal rainfall in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, the IMD has said the southwest monsoon would reactivate after 19 June.
“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar in next 4-5 days,” said IMD.
This year, monsoon onset happened two days earlier than the usual date of June 1. But soon after the first week, it started dissipating. Earlier, the IMD had forecast above normal monsoon, which would be 106% of long period average. Experts say monsoon will be back in July to cover up the deficit.
Severe heat wave conditions are observed in most parts in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh. Severe heatwaves were observed in Himalayan states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which recorded temperatures 4-8°C above normal.