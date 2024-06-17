Uncooked food, worn out seats and more: AI business-class flyer recounts 'nightmare' flight to US

His message on the microblogging site said that after flying with Emirates for a few years, he recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to NY, Chicago and London which are his frequent travel destinations.

However, he noted, "Yesterday’s flight was no less than a nightmare.."

Vineeth said he had booked business class for an office trip. But the seats were not clean, worn off & of the 35 atleast 5 seats were not functional and the flight took off 25 minutes delayed.

"After settling for 30 mins post take off, I wanted to get to sleep (3.30 AM) and realised that my seat doesn’t go to a FLAT BED, reason it’s not working…. Requested the crew and after 10 mins of trying, they moved me to another seat which worked. - Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in AI), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back)."

He further said,"TV/Screen never worked. Not that I would have watched, just tried and it showed ‘Not Found’ error."

"After all this, final nail in the coffin is THEY BROKE MY LUGGAGE."

"I had Etihad at cheaper price, but chose AI as it offers a direct flight service," he noted.