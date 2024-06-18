12 Indian youths stuck in Armenian prison after being duped by travel agents

CHANDIGARH: A dozen youths from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are stranded in an Armenian prison for the last three months after falling prey to travel agents promising greener pastures in Europe. They were crossing the Armenia-Georgia border illegally when they were arrested by the Armenian police. Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal has got in touch with their families back home and the Indian Embassy has also reached out to them.

Seechewal shared a video of the youths stranded in the jail on his Facebook page a few days ago after their families began reaching out to him for help. In the video, they said they feared that they could be sentenced to three to six years of imprisonment and sought help from the Indian government.

Seechewal said that the Ministry of External Affairs had started efforts for the release of these youths. "After I saw their video on social media, I immediately contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy. I was informed by the Ministry of External Affairs that the Counsellor of the Indian Embassy in Yerevan had visited the jail. While seven were caught together, the others were apprehended separately from different places," he said.