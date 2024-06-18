‘40% people with bipolar disorder achieved complete mental health’

NEW DELHI: Over 40% of people diagnosed with bipolar disorder were free of symptoms and about a quarter achieved complete mental health, a new study has said.

One of the reasons for this turnaround was having a trusted confidant which helped the person achieve complete mental health, said the study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports.

Bipolar disorder is marked by extreme mood and energy swings and can sometimes be accompanied by hallucinations and delusions. However, the study by the University of Toronto said despite encouraging results, people with a history of mental conditions were less likely to be flourishing compared to their peers.

“The adoption of spirituality as a coping mechanism and the absence of chronic pain were also identified as strong predictors for psychological flourishing,” said co-author of the study, Ishnaa Gulati.