Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Chaudhary, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP months before polls

In a significant blow to the Haryana Congress just months before the assembly elections, senior party leader and former cabinet minister Kiran Chaudhary, along with her daughter Shruti, resigned from the party, announcing that the duo will join the BJP on Wednesday.
Both Kiran and Shruti resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday and, in their separate resignation letters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, took a veiled dig at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that the party's state unit is being run as a "personal fiefdom."
Kiran, considered the bete noire of Hooda, announced, "Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday."
The 69-year-old is a sitting MLA from Tosham and the daughter-in-law of former Haryana CM Bansi Lal, while her daughter Shruti Chaudhary is one of the four working presidents of the state Congress unit.
In her resignation letter to Kharge, Kiran wrote: "It is most unfortunate that the Congress party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom, leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values I have always stood for."
"In Haryana, I also represent the rich legacy of late Chaudhary Bansi Lal, the architect of modern Haryana and my late husband Chaudhary Surender Singh," she added.
Without naming Hooda, Kiran Choudhry said, "They have pushed me into a corner. There is a limit to the humiliation one can suffer."
Kiran Choudhry said her aim and objective since the very beginning have been to serve the people of her state and country. "I am now unable to do the same under such constraints. In order to realise the aspirations of my people and workers, I am compelled to look ahead at a fresh start," she wrote in her resignation letter.
Meanwhile, her daughter Shruti also took shots at Hooda, alleging that the state unit centres around one person who has compromised the interests of the party for his own "selfish" and "petty interests."
"It is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interests of my people and the values that I stand for," Shruti wrote in her resignation letter.
Notably, Kiran had voiced her discontent after her daughter and former MP Shruti was not given a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat. Congress had given the ticket from the seat to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh.
On June 12, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja had also launched a veiled dig at Hooda, saying if proper feedback had been given to the high command and "politics of self" had not been pursued, the party could have won all the Lok Sabha seats from Haryana.
The Congress contested nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, while the Kurukshetra seat was unsuccessfully fought by the INDIA bloc constituent AAP. The Congress wrested five seats from the BJP.
Barring the Sirsa seat, which was won by another bete noire of Hooda, Kumari Selja, the candidates for eight other seats fought by the Congress were believed to be Hooda loyalists.