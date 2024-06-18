Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Chaudhary, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP months before polls

In a significant blow to the Haryana Congress just months before the assembly elections, senior party leader and former cabinet minister Kiran Chaudhary, along with her daughter Shruti, resigned from the party, announcing that the duo will join the BJP on Wednesday.

Both Kiran and Shruti resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday and, in their separate resignation letters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, took a veiled dig at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that the party's state unit is being run as a "personal fiefdom."

Kiran, considered the bete noire of Hooda, announced, "Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday."

The 69-year-old is a sitting MLA from Tosham and the daughter-in-law of former Haryana CM Bansi Lal, while her daughter Shruti Chaudhary is one of the four working presidents of the state Congress unit.

In her resignation letter to Kharge, Kiran wrote: "It is most unfortunate that the Congress party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom, leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values I have always stood for."