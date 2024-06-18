‘JD(U) wants caste census, but without friction with Centre’

With 12 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U has emerged as one of the key players in PM Modi-led NDA government. In an interview with Preetha Nair, former JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi talks about why the party will support BJP on speaker and deputy speaker, nationwide caste census.

Excerpts:

The JD(U) got two ministerial berths — one cabinet and another MoS. Is there any disenchantment on the portfolios as claimed by the Opposition?

There is no disquiet in the party regarding ministerial berths. We are happy with the portfolios allocated to us. The JD(U) has not even demanded specific portfolios from the BJP.

The first major challenge of the NDA government will be the election of the speaker. Recently, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the INDIA bloc will support NDA ally TDP if it fields a candidate. The TDP said that the NDA will take a call. Are NDA allies on the same page?

The statement made by Congress and its allies is mischievous and is aimed at creating mistrust among NDA partners. It is a parliamentary tradition that the speaker’s post is held by the ruling party. Also, the BJP is the largest party. So it’s the discretion of the BJP to nominate the speaker.