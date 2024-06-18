Pannun 'assassination' plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads not guilty

NEW YORK: Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, pleaded not guilty as he was arraigned in federal court here.

Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic on June 14, which court records show as the day of his arrest in the US.

He made his first appearance in Manhattan federal court before Magistrate Judge James Cott on Monday afternoon for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

Gupta's attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe entered the "not guilty" plea on his behalf. Gupta is being held in a Brooklyn detention facility.