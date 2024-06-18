Parties set for July retest in 7 states

NEW DELHI: Bypolls to fill vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states will be held on July 10, with vote counting on July 13. The last date to file nominations is June 21, and candidates can withdraw their candidacy until June 26.

In Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi, the NDA candidate will face the DMK nominee. The AIADMK is boycotting the elections, claiming the DMK will incite violence and hinder independent voting. C. Anbumani of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, an NDA constituent, will contest the Vikravandi by-poll.

