People watch as jilted lover bludgeons woman to death with spanner in Mumbai

PALGHAR: A jilted lover struck 18 blows on the head of his girlfriend on a road in Vasai on Friday, even as scores of people watched the gory spectacle, police said.

“The accused attacked the woman with an industrial spanner. There were 18 wounds on her body,” senior inspector Jairaj Ranawre of Valiv police station said.

The man, Rohit Yadav (32) and the woman Arati Yadav (22) were neighbours and in a relationship for the last few years, police said. Of late, she had stopped contact with him, making him to suspect that she was having an affair with someone else.

“Kyun kiya aisa mere saath (why did you do this to me),” the man kept saying as continued to hit her head with the spanner. Except for a person who ventured out to intervene, the scores of bystanders remained mute spectators.

The video footage shows a large crowd watching the attack, but no one intervened to help the woman as the man rained blows on her with the spanner, police said.

The Valiv police have registered a murder case, apprehended the accused, and are currently investigating the incident further.