Punjab engineers seek review of free power policy as consumption peaks

CHANDIGARH: As the ongoing heatwave continues to sweep Punjab and Haryana for several days, with Bathinda recording a scorching 46.9 degrees Celsius today, and ongoing paddy transplantation pushing power demand to an all-time high, breaking last year’s record of 15,325 MW over the past three days, power consumption has increased by 43%. Therefore, the All India Power Engineers Federation has sent a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, warning of potential power shortages as demand rises.

They have also called for changes in office timings, early closure of malls and commercial establishments, and a review of the free power policy.

The letter, a copy of which is with this newspaper, states, ‘This is in continuation of my letter no. 36 - Heatwave dated June 3, addressed to the Prime Minister and endorsed to your good self. While the situation of power availability and supply is becoming increasingly serious, neither the Union Government nor any state government has taken steps to control power demand. If the current situation persists, there is a significant risk of grid disturbances.