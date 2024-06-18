Safety goes off track, sends shivers down spine of travellers

NEW DELHI: The train accident involving the Kanchenjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal belies the railways’ claims on a safe train journey. At least nine passengers were killed and 40 others injured when a goods train smashed into Kanchenjunga Express from the rear.

This is the fifth such accident in the last three years. Speaking to this newspaper, some witnesses to the accident site described the scene as heart-wrenching and chaotic with three overturned coaches. Passengers were desperately seeking help amid the wreckage.

According to a passenger, the train stopped abruptly with a sharp jerk accompanied by a loud sound. Upon disembarking, he saw that the goods train hit their rake from behind.