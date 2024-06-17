Nine killed, 60 injured in Bengal train collision: What we know so far

At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Monday when a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact from behind by the goods train's locomotive.

Prima facie findings into the Kanchanjunga Express accident in West Bengal show that the goods train violated speed restrictions it had to follow given the "defective" automatic signalling system on the section and rammed into the stationary passenger train while "over-speeding", the Railway Board said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling the incident in West Bengal tragic and stating his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. In a post on X, Modi said the "railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones."