Uddhav to sue poll official over defeat by 48 votes in Mumbai Northwest seat

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will move court against the returning officer of the Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha seat for “illegally” declaring the rival Sena candidate a winner by a mere 48 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab alleged that returning officer Vandana Suryawanshi failed to maintain transparency in the counting process. “Everything was fine till the 19th round of counting,” he said.

“However, when Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ravindra Waikar started trailing, the RO stopped sharing the data with counting agents. Besides, the counting table was kept far away where the counting agents of the candidate were unable to reach to see the details,” said Parab. “A lot of secrecy was maintained which raises suspicion about foul play,” said Parab.