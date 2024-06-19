After Kanchanjunga express accident, blame game begins

Hitting out at the railway minister, Kharge sought to know why not even a single kilometer of the much-hyped ‘Kavach’ anti-train collision system was added a year after a major accident like Balasore.

“Why are nearly 3 lakh posts vacant in the railways, why were they not filled in the last 10 years? According to the NCRB (2022) report, 1,00,000 people have died in rail accidents between 2017 and 2021 alone! Who will take responsibility for this?” he asked.

The Congress chief said that Railway Board itself has admitted that the long working hours of loco pilots due to acute shortage of manpower are the main reason for the increasing number of accidents.