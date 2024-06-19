Assam floods: 26 dead, over 1.61 lakh affected across 15 districts

KARIMGANJ: The flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters.

The ASDMA flood reports stated that this year's flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected.

225 villages under Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles in Karimganj district have been affected by the deluge and 22,464 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration.