Encounter between forces, terrorists in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The security forces launched a cordon a search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning following information about presence of ultras there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

There were no casualties reported in the gunbattle so far, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.